New strain of cat parvo virus spurs concern

CHENNAI: "There is a new cat parvo strain going around that is affecting even vaccinated cats in South India. It has a high mortality rate and may be linked to canine parvo," said animal welfare activist GS Madhusudan, as a widely shared alert on Feline Panleukopenia Virus (FPV) triggered concern among pet owners.
The message, circulating across social media and pet care groups, warns of a fast-spreading infection, claims vaccines may not be fully effective and urges immediate testing for cats showing symptoms such as lethargy and vomiting.
It also raises the possibility of a mutation linked to Canine Parvovirus, though there is no scientific confirmation so far.
Veterinarians say the current surge is part of a familiar seasonal pattern rather than the emergence of a new strain, with cases of Feline Panleukopenia Virus (FPV) typically rising during peak summer when heat stress weakens immunity in kittens. They add that the increase in kitten adoptions and first-time pet owners in recent years has further contributed to the growing caseload, making the seasonal spike more pronounced.
Dr R Jayaprakash, a member of the Small Animal Practitioners Association of Chennai, said the trend has been observed consistently over the past few years.
"We see a spike almost every summer as heat stress lowers immunity in kittens. At the same time, the rise in kitten adoptions and first-time pet owners has added to the caseload. FPV spreads easily from one cat to another, and many owners are still unaware of the need for timely vaccination. Prevention remains the key," he told DT Next.
"FPV is a highly contagious viral disease that attacks rapidly dividing cells in the bone marrow and intestines, leading to a sharp fall in white blood cell count and severe immune suppression. The virus spreads through contaminated surfaces, food bowls, litter trays and even human contact, and can persist in the environment for months,” he said, adding that typical symptoms include lethargy, vomiting, diarrhoea and fever.
Diagnosis is usually confirmed through rapid antigen tests and a Complete Blood Count (CBC), which shows a marked drop in white blood cells. With no specific antiviral cure available, treatment remains supportive — focused on fluids, antibiotics to prevent secondary infections and nutritional support. Early intervention significantly improves survival chances.
Pet owners say the alert has led to greater caution, particularly among those caring for young or rescued cats. "We recently took in a stray kitten, and after hearing about these cases, we didn't take any chances. We got it tested when it seemed dull and made sure vaccinations were done on time," said R Sundari, a city based pet owner.
Experts note that while vaccination remains the most effective safeguard, gaps persist among semi-owned and free-roaming cats, which are less likely to be immunised and more exposed to contaminated environments. Increased pet adoption after the pandemic has also contributed to a larger at-risk population, making the seasonal rise appear more pronounced.
Dr R Anil Kumar, Director of Clinics at the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, said there is no indication of an unusual outbreak.
"This is not a new infection. FPV has always existed, and cases tend to rise during peak summer due to heat stress. Kittens, lacking strong immunity, are more susceptible than adult cats, " he told this correspondent.
He added that the perceived spike is linked to both seasonal factors and changing pet ownership trends. "Between April 2025 and March 2026, we vaccinated 3,685 cats at our institution (Madras Veterinary College campus), most of them domestic pets. Semi-wild cats often remain unvaccinated and are therefore at greater risk, " he informed.
Stressing vigilance over alarm, he said early detection remains critical. "When FPV goes unnoticed, it can lead to death or prolonged illness. Timely vaccination, hygiene and early treatment are key to reducing risk," he added.