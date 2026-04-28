New strain of cat parvo virus spurs concern

The message, circulating across social media and pet care groups, warns of a fast-spreading infection, claims vaccines may not be fully effective and urges immediate testing for cats showing symptoms such as lethargy and vomiting.

It also raises the possibility of a mutation linked to Canine Parvovirus, though there is no scientific confirmation so far.

Veterinarians say the current surge is part of a familiar seasonal pattern rather than the emergence of a new strain, with cases of Feline Panleukopenia Virus (FPV) typically rising during peak summer when heat stress weakens immunity in kittens. They add that the increase in kitten adoptions and first-time pet owners in recent years has further contributed to the growing caseload, making the seasonal spike more pronounced.