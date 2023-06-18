New sports stadium to come up in Kanniyakumari

MADURAI: To cater to the growing demands of active sportspersons, a stadium will be built at a cost of Rs 3 crore at Kalladi in Kulasekaram of Kanniyakumari district.

The subject for the construction of a sports stadium was placed before Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development in the Legislative Assembly session, and the facility was approved for setting up on five acres, Milk and Dairy Development Minister T Mano Thangaraj said during a programme at Nagercoil on Saturday.

The State government through the Ministry of Youth Welfare and Sports Development allocated more funds for the development of sports and its related infrastructure to benefit sports enthusiasts.

Moreover, Thangaraj said efforts are on to establish mini stadiums in all six Assembly constituencies in the district.

After having extended prizes and medals to winners of various sports competitions organized under the banner ‘TN CM Trophy 2023’, the Minister said around 42 different sports events were organised in Anna stadium from February 3 to 17 and during this period, over 17,000 sportspersons competed and among them, 2,038 players excelled and won medals and certificates.

Cash prize for those who excelled in sports events under the CM Trophy has been enhanced over the year 2021-22 and it amounts to Rs 42,08,000 in each of the districts across the State.

Kanniyakumari Collector PN Sridhar, Mayor of Nagercoil Corporation R Mahesh, Superintendent of Police DN Hari Kiran Prasad, District Sports Officer S Rajesh, and others were present, sources said.