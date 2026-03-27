New SPs for Kancheepuram, three other districts

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Home Department has issued a set of transfer and posting orders to senior police officers, with immediate effect.
According to an official notification on Friday the reshuffle follows a communication from the Election Commission of India.
Under the new orders, G Jawahar, previously serving as Superintendent of Police (SP), Metro Zone, CB-CID, Chennai, has been transferred and posted as SP of Kancheepuram district. K Prabakar, who was SP Enforcement, will now serve as SP, Perambalur.
E Sundaravathanam, SP of Q branch, has been asked to assume charge as SP Thanjavur district. A Myilvaganan, SP, DV&AC has been posted as SP, Tenkasi.
On March 16, a day after the TN Assembly election was announced, the ECI had transferred superintendents of Karur, Erode, Nagapattinam and Virudhunagar. Such administrative reshuffles are typically undertaken to ensure efficient law enforcement management.