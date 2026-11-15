New service certificate for Special TNTET applicants; apply by Nov 19

The TNTET-2 is intended for teachers who joined service on or before September 1, 2025. The application deadline is November 19, while the correction window is from November 20 to 22.

The DEE has instructed teachers of government, government-aided and recognised private schools to carefully follow the guidelines issued by the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) while submitting their online applications.

Paper II is scheduled in the forenoon session and Paper I in the afternoon session. The TRB has also introduced a new service certificate format, which has been provided as an annexure to the proceedings.

Highlighting several errors noticed in applications submitted during the July TNTET, an official said, "These mistakes had created difficulties in issuing hall tickets and publishing exam results. Even after the results were announced, the board continued to receive requests from candidates seeking corrections in their eligibility certificates."

Teachers must use the three-day window to check all the information furnished in their applications, make necessary corrections and resubmit the applications after verifying the changes.