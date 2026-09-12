New Secretariat near Pattinapakkam coast may trigger ecological disaster, NGO warns

CHENNAI: Environmental organisation Poovulagin Nanbargal has opposed the State government's decision to construct a new Secretariat and Assembly complex near the Pattinapakkam coast, citing concerns over coastal ecology, fishermen's livelihood rights and future climate risks.
Poovulagin Nanbargal alleged that the decision was taken without adequately assessing its social and environmental impacts. It said fishing communities between Marina Beach, the Lighthouse and Srinivasapuram had already lost access to portions of their traditional spaces due to various development projects.
The organisation claimed the proposed complex could directly affect 12 fishing hamlets, including Mullikuppam, Mullimanagar, Pattinapakkam, Srinivasapuram, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Bhavani Kuppam, Irudhayapuram, Selvarajapuram, Dooming Kuppam and Nochikuppam. It said the livelihoods of more than 1,500 fishing families in Mullikuppam and surrounding areas could be affected, particularly spaces used for parking boats and drying and repairing fishing nets.
It also noted that the selected 25.55-acre site falls under the CRZ-II category of the 2011 Coastal Regulation Zone notification.
Citing climate projections, the organisation said sea level rise and coastal inundation could pose serious risks to the proposed complex in the coming decades.
Poovulagin Nanbargal urged the government to relocate the project and use the selected site to provide long-term housing for affected fishing communities.