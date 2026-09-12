New Secretariat near Pattinapakkam coast may trigger ecological disaster, NGO warns

Poovulagin Nanbargal alleged that the decision was taken without adequately assessing its social and environmental impacts. It said fishing communities between Marina Beach, the Lighthouse and Srinivasapuram had already lost access to portions of their traditional spaces due to various development projects.

The organisation claimed the proposed complex could directly affect 12 fishing hamlets, including Mullikuppam, Mullimanagar, Pattinapakkam, Srinivasapuram, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Bhavani Kuppam, Irudhayapuram, Selvarajapuram, Dooming Kuppam and Nochikuppam. It said the livelihoods of more than 1,500 fishing families in Mullikuppam and surrounding areas could be affected, particularly spaces used for parking boats and drying and repairing fishing nets.

It also noted that the selected 25.55-acre site falls under the CRZ-II category of the 2011 Coastal Regulation Zone notification.