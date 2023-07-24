New Secretariat complex construction: J Jayavardhan moves MHC to initiate DVAC probe

CHENNAI: Former AIADMK MP J Jayavardhan filed a petition in the Madras High Court seeking to initiate DVAC probe into the alleged irregularities in the construction of the new secretariat complex at Omandurar estate, Anna Salai, Chennai.

In that petition, Jayavardhan said that he had filed a complaint with the Public Works Department in 2018, however, no action has been taken in the matter for the past four years. Since the ruling DMK is not interested in the investigation of this case, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) should be directed to probe into the case based on my complaint. Further, he urged to include him in the pending appeal pertaining to this case.

During the DMK regime in 2006-2011, a new extravagant secretariat building was constructed in Omandurar Government Estate, Chennai.

The successor government led by the AIADMK raised irregularities in the construction of the new Secretariat and set up an inquiry commission chaired by retired Justice Ragupathi to investigate the alleged irregularities.

Subsequently, the DMK moved the MHC challenging this commission and the MHC ordered the dissolution of the commission.

Further, the MHC ordered to hand over the collected evidence by the commission to the DVAC and directed to take action if any irregularities were found. However, the DMK once again went to the MHC to quash the government order allowing them to probe into the investigation. The MHC also quashed the government order.

Challenging this order, the AIADMK filed appeal petitions in the MHC. While those appeal petitions are still pending in the MHC, Jayavardhan filed a new petition to initiate the DVAC investigation.