New Secretariat at Pallavan Illam will choke traffic, PMK warns TN govt

Responding to media reports about shifting the project from Pattinapakkam, he noted that the Pallavan Illam site spans only 13.22 acres, which is significantly smaller than the previously considered 26.26-acre plot in Pattinapakkam and the 39.54-acre space at the Omandurar government estate.

Furthermore, constructing a massive 20 lakh-square-feet Secretariat along the banks of the Cooum River poses severe environmental risks and flood hazards. The site is tightly bound by major roads, a river, and religious structures. Future expansions would be entirely impossible, he claimed in a statement.