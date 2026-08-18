New school building in Virudhunagar remains unopened after 6 months of completion

Students continue in old building

The delay has raised concerns among parents and residents as students and teachers continue to use the school's 35-year-old building. The old structure is reportedly in a poor condition, with portions of its roof and walls considered unsafe.

Parents said students attend classes under constant apprehension as the condition of the old building poses a potential safety risk.

They questioned why the newly completed classrooms have not been handed over for use despite the urgent need for additional and safer learning spaces.