New school building in Virudhunagar remains unopened after 6 months of completion

CHENNAI: A newly constructed classroom block at Veeracholan Government Higher Secondary School in Virudhunagar district has remained locked for six months despite construction being completed, leaving more than 850 students to continue classes in an ageing building, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
The 13-classroom building was constructed at a cost of Rs 3.06 crore with financial assistance from NABARD to meet the growing requirements of students at the school in Narikudi union.
Though all construction work was completed around six months ago, the building is yet to be opened for use.
The delay has raised concerns among parents and residents as students and teachers continue to use the school's 35-year-old building. The old structure is reportedly in a poor condition, with portions of its roof and walls considered unsafe.
Parents said students attend classes under constant apprehension as the condition of the old building poses a potential safety risk.
They questioned why the newly completed classrooms have not been handed over for use despite the urgent need for additional and safer learning spaces.
Parents and social activists have urged the district administration and the School Education Department to intervene and open the new building without further delay.
"It is unclear why the opening of the completed building is being delayed. The authorities should act immediately before an untoward incident occurs and ensure that students are shifted to the new classrooms," they said.
They also appealed to officials to inspect the old building and take necessary safety measures until the new block is made operational.