New scheme for conducting short-term skill training to unemployed TN youth in sectors specified

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has decided to introduce a new scheme by joining with public sector, private entities, and corporate houses for conducting short-term skill training for unemployed youth of the state in the sectors specified.

Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC), a wing of Higher Education, has been entrusted to seek an Expression of Interest (EOI) for empanelment of training partners for undertaking short-term training.

Sources from TNSDC said the basic objective of this EOI is for the selection of reputed organizations, industry pioneers, and institutions as "Training Partners" for TNSDC to set up short-term skill training for imparting skills to unemployed youth of Tamil Nadu in the sectors specified.

Accordingly, interested institute, organization, Industry, Industry associations, and even government organisations could register as training partners in the TNSDC portal under the respective under various modes.

The first mode would be a green channel training partner (factory skill school, the centre of excellence, industrial association.

Similarly, mode two will be training partners in educational institutions who have signed placement MoUs with Industries, factories, and other establishments.

Mode three will be that the training partner will be through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) mode.

The sources added that green channel partners are expected to provide the trainees wage-based employment and apprenticeship within their organisations or sister concerns.

The candidates who enroll for training under the green channel should be unemployed youth and should not be existing employees of any company or should not have received any professional compensation from any company.

Similarly, the green channel training program should be held within the industry, and no third party should be involved in training or any other manner.