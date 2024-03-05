New road bridge to come up at Kani tribal hamlet in Kanniyakumari

MADURAI: To cater to the needs of the Kani tribal community living in the hilly areas in Pechiparai of Kanniyakumari district, the District Administration has initiated steps to strengthen the road from Zero Point to Kodayar and also to construct a bridge.

Dairy Development Minister T Mano Thangaraj initiated the proceedings in the presence of Collector PN Sridhar and District Forest Officer M Ilayaraja.

Road works would be carried out at Rs 3.3 crore through Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department. Moreover, the Minister also initiated works to construct a new bridge to connect Mothiramalai to Kuttriyar at a cost of Rs 5 crore under Integrated Road Development Scheme by the Highways Department.

The tribal community recently petitioned the Collector at a programme titled ‘Ungalai Thei Ungal Ooril’, a scheme by the government. Further, Thangaraj said Chief Minister MK Stalin led government is extending welfare measures to benefit the Backward, Most Backward, Adi Dravidar and Tribals and the minorities through various schemes.