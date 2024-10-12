New regulations for applying for Aadhar cards to be implemented soon

CHENNAI: With the increasing number of fake Aadhar cards doing the rounds in the state, the government has planned to introduce new regulations for those above 18 years applying for Aadhar.

As of now Aadhar cards which is considered as the mandatory identification document can be availed at dedicated centres across the country where name and address changes can be made as well. However, off late there have been several incidents of brokers issuing Aadhar cards without proper documents.

It may be recalled that recently a broker named Marimuthu was arrested in Tirupur for issuing fake Aadhar cards to Bangladeshi nationals.

Investigations revealed that he has issued more than 100 such fake Aadhar cards over the past four years.

Following such complaints, the government has decided to implement new regulations for those applying for Aadhar cards.

According a Maalaimalar report, all Aadhar applications will now go through the UIDAI integrated centres where thorough checks would be conducted before issuing the ID proof.

If there are any suspicions in the documents that were submitted, it will be forwarded to the respective Tahsildar office for further enquiry.

In such cases, the revenue inspector and VAOs should conduct a direct field investigation before the application is cleared.

Officials said that these new regulations would also help in curbing Srilankan refugees from illegally entering Tamil Nadu by using fake Aadhar cards.

According to an official from the service centre, thorough investigations would be conducting to check if people applying for a new card already have Aadhar cards in other states and if they are a Lankan refugee etc.

Aadhar cards would then be issued only if it is approved by the respective areas Tahsildar.

With a recent meeting held in connection with this, the new regulations are expected to be implemented from Oct 15th onwards.