New ration cards to take at least 60 days, says Minister Venkataramanan

CHENNAI: Issuance of a new family ration card in Tamil Nadu will take at least 60 days, Food and Civil Supplies Minister P Venkataramanan said on Wednesday, adding that applications received up to July 31 were being processed.
Talking to reporters after inaugurating a newly constructed fair price shop at East Namachivayapuram in Choolaimedu here along with Assembly Speaker J C D Prabhakar, Venkataramanan said the government was identifying fair price shops that had been completed but remained unopened and taking steps to make them operational. Three newly constructed shops in the Chepauk area would be opened after inspection, he said.
The government was also taking steps to resolve technical glitches related to Aadhaar authentication and fingerprint verification at fair price shops and upgrade the equipment. Prices of essential commodities were being continuously monitored, he said.
On paddy procurement, the Minister said arrangements were being made based on the number of farmers, area under cultivation, harvesting period and expected production. Accordingly, procurement centres, drying machines, lorries and storage facilities were being provided.
“If any deficiency is found in paddy procurement, immediate action will be taken through the concerned departments,” he said.
Prabhakar said residents of East Namachivayapuram had been seeking a ration shop in their locality for more than a decade, as they had to travel through congested roads to reach a distant outlet. Though a building constructed using the local councillor’s development fund had been completed more than a year ago, it had remained unopened, he said.
He said he had recently brought the issue to the Minister’s attention, following which arrangements were made to open the shop within two days.
During the inauguration, Venkataramanan inspected the quality of rice, pulses and other essential commodities stocked at the shop and checked the weighing machines.
The Minister also said steps were being taken to improve the functioning of fair price shops and ensure the smooth distribution of essential commodities across the State.