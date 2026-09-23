New ration cards to take at least 60 days, says Minister Venkataramanan

Talking to reporters after inaugurating a newly constructed fair price shop at East Namachivayapuram in Choolaimedu here along with Assembly Speaker J C D Prabhakar, Venkataramanan said the government was identifying fair price shops that had been completed but remained unopened and taking steps to make them operational. Three newly constructed shops in the Chepauk area would be opened after inspection, he said.

The government was also taking steps to resolve technical glitches related to Aadhaar authentication and fingerprint verification at fair price shops and upgrade the equipment. Prices of essential commodities were being continuously monitored, he said.

On paddy procurement, the Minister said arrangements were being made based on the number of farmers, area under cultivation, harvesting period and expected production. Accordingly, procurement centres, drying machines, lorries and storage facilities were being provided.