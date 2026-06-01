New political party: Annamalai says he will clarify in two days

Asked about speculations that he may launch a new political party, Annamalai, before leaving for Delhi, told reporters at the airport that he would provide answers and make his stand clear in two days.

"Please wait. We will sit down and talk in two days," he told reporters when pressed about the buzz that he is heading to the national capital to meet party chief Nitin Nabin, as he planned to quit the party.

The former state president's opposition to the recent CBSE's announcement on implementing the three-language policy for Class 9 students from the current academic year, and his demand to roll back the notification, fuelled speculation that he was opposing the Centre as he was getting geared up to launch his own party.