TN govt appoints new police Commissioners for Tambaram, Avadi

According to an order from additional Chief Secretary (Home) K Manivasan, Aggarwal will hold full additional charge of the post. The chairperson has a fixed two-year tenure as per the norms formulated by the previous government.

In a separate order, DGP Sandeep Mittal was appointed as the DGP of the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB), while ADGP R Dhinakaran was posted as the ADGP of the Armed Reserve.