TN govt appoints new police Commissioners for Tambaram, Avadi

CHENNAI: In a major police reshuffle, ADGP Prem Anand Sinha was appointed as the new Police Commissioner of Tambaram, while ADGP T Senthil Kumar is set to take over as the new Commissioner of Avadi, sources said.
Meanwhile, senior officer DGP Seema Agrawal was appointed as chairperson of the Fire Commission. The post fell vacant after former DGP Shankar Jiwal resigned on Wednesday. Agrawal, a 1990-batch Rajasthan-cadre officer, is set to retire on June 30.
According to an order from additional Chief Secretary (Home) K Manivasan, Aggarwal will hold full additional charge of the post. The chairperson has a fixed two-year tenure as per the norms formulated by the previous government.
In a separate order, DGP Sandeep Mittal was appointed as the DGP of the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB), while ADGP R Dhinakaran was posted as the ADGP of the Armed Reserve.