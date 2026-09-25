New normal in marriage: Men as homemakers could help preserve families, observes MHC

CHENNAI: Men taking up the role of homemakers could become a new normal and help preserve the institution of marriage and family, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court observed while dissolving the marriage of a doctor couple by mutual consent.
The couple, who married in 2011, have two children. Dr Venkatesan pursued higher studies in cardiology, while Dr Arthi stayed with her parents in Theni and took care of the children. After the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020, they began living together, but differences subsequently arose. The wife sought restitution of conjugal rights, while the husband sought divorce.
“In the case on hand, the husband was comfortable with a particular arrangement till he qualified himself fully and to his satisfaction. Once he blossomed into a successful professional, the male ego asserted itself in all its ‘glory’. What worked for a decade and during COVID ceased to be feasible any more. We called both of them to appear in person. It was obvious that the relationship had broken down beyond repair,” the Bench comprising Justices GR Swaminathan and MD Sumathi observed.
The Court also observed that the family is the foundational unit in “Bharathiya culture” and said the responsibilities of earning and maintaining the home are entitled to equal respect. It added that the term “homemaker” is gender-neutral and that homemaking has economic value.
During the proceedings, Dr Venkatesan agreed to pay Rs 2.5 crore, keeping the welfare of the children in mind, and Dr Arthi accepted the proposal. The Court thereafter dissolved the marriage by mutual consent.
The Court directed Dr Venkatesan to deposit Rs 1.5 crore in Dr Arthi’s bank account within three months of receiving a copy of the order and Rs 50 lakh each in the names of their two minor children within one year. The divorce decree will come into force only after the financial obligations are fulfilled.