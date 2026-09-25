New normal in marriage: Men as homemakers could help preserve families, observes MHC

The couple, who married in 2011, have two children. Dr Venkatesan pursued higher studies in cardiology, while Dr Arthi stayed with her parents in Theni and took care of the children. After the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020, they began living together, but differences subsequently arose. The wife sought restitution of conjugal rights, while the husband sought divorce.

“In the case on hand, the husband was comfortable with a particular arrangement till he qualified himself fully and to his satisfaction. Once he blossomed into a successful professional, the male ego asserted itself in all its ‘glory’. What worked for a decade and during COVID ceased to be feasible any more. We called both of them to appear in person. It was obvious that the relationship had broken down beyond repair,” the Bench comprising Justices GR Swaminathan and MD Sumathi observed.