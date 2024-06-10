‘New Modi govt won’t last', claims Congress leader EVKS Elangovan

MADURAI: Wondering whether the first Parliament session meeting would happen under the new government, EVKS Elangovan, senior Congress leader and Erode East MLA on Sunday, said Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu and Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar would quit NDA alliance anytime soon.

Talking to reporters in Madurai, Elangovan said unlike previous regimes, Modi should not fall into outright dictatorship and act on his own. If Modi did so, then people would dethrone him.

Further, he said there should be some changes in the behavior of BJP leaders, including K Annamalai and Tamilisai Soundararajan, who were just talking as they wished. Tamilisai eyed for a position in the Union Cabinet, but finally lost her position as Governor.

Taking a dig at Annamalai, BJP state president, who contested from Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency and suffered a defeat, he said Annamalai could not even win from a position of ward councillor.

BJP would never ever set its foot in Tamil Nadu and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi already made it clear in the Parliament. Since, the BJP had earlier maintained alliance with the AIADMK, people knew about the BJP. Even though the BJP-led front came next to the DMK-Congress-led INDIA Bloc in Tamil Nadu, the BJP candidates lost their deposits from 10 constituencies in 2024 polls. While Modi was regarded as honest by his party men and cadre Elangovan said the Rs 6,000 crore coal scam involving Gujarat government and 5G scam came to light during the NDA government.

Elangovan said people have taught a fitting lesson to the BJP and its allies and now, EVMs restored its credibility. In terms of victory in 2024, the Congress led INDIA bloc fared better than previous LS polls.