New minister Chezhiaan joins Guv Ravi at Edu Univ convocation

CHENNAI: The eleventh convocation of Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University was held on Tuesday in the presence of the new Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan.

Accordingly, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, as a chancellor of the university, presided over and conferred the degrees to the students.

Though Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University was situated at Karapakkam at the outskirts of Chennai, the convocation was held at Tamil Nadu Open University in Saidapet.

The chief guest was professor Pankaj Arora, chairperson, National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), New Delhi. Arora said that NEP-2020 will be a vision for teachers' education.

Stating that the teachers have the power to create a comprehensive learning environment, he said, “NCTE has proposed to introduce special courses such as Yoga, Arts, Sanskrit and Physical Education.”