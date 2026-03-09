New LPG booking rules? Centre prioritises household cylinders amid rising demand

CHENNAI: The Union government has directed oil marketing companies to prioritise the supply of domestic LPG cylinders and reduce the production of commercial-use cylinders, according to sources.
According to a Thanthi TV report, the move is aimed at ensuring uninterrupted availability of cooking gas for household consumers across the country.
Officials said oil companies have been instructed to give greater importance to the distribution of domestic LPG cylinders in view of rising demand from households.
Under the existing guidelines, consumers who have only one domestic LPG cylinder can book a refill once every 21 days. Those who have two domestic cylinders can place a booking once every 30 days.