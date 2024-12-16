New low-pressure area forms over central Bay of Bengal; heavy rain likely in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced the formation of a new low-pressure area over the central Bay of Bengal at8.30 am on Monday (December 16)..

The system is expected to move west-northwestward over the next two days and approach the Tamil Nadu coast. The cyclonic circulation associated with the low-pressure system extends up to 3.1 km above sea level.

Due to this development, heavy rainfall is likely over the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu in the coming days, the IMD stated.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, issued an orange alert for Tamil Nadu, forecasting very heavy rainfall on December 17 and December 18. According to the weather department, rainfall is expected to range between 12 cm and 20 cm.