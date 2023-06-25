New integrated bus terminal in Tiruchy to be ready by Jan: Nehru

TIRUCHY: The new Integrated Bus Terminal (IBT) would be completed by January 2023 and opened for the public, said Minister for Municipal Administration, Urban, and Water Supply KN Nehru here on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the ongoing bus stand works, the minister Nehru said, the construction of the IBT at Panchapur is underway at an estimated cost of Rs 380 crore and a project report for the integrated market adjacent to the IBT has been sent to the government which would be cleared soon and the works for the market would also commence besides the bus stand works, he said.

“The deadline for IBT construction was November but due to some unavoidable circumstances, the works were delayed and the bus stand would be opened by January 2023, the Minister said.

Stating that the medical camps are being held at E-Pudur, Ariyamangalam, and Lalgudi in view of centenary birth celebration of late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.

So far over 5000 people have participated in the camps in which treatments are provided for as many as 33 diseases and 100 doctors are deputed on duty for the camps.

Apart from the IBT, wholesale and retail market, an IT park would also be established at Panchapur in an area of 10 acres while a multi-armed butterfly highway overbridge would be constructed by the highways department at Panchapur.

While 100 MLD treatment plants at an estimated cost of Rs 300 crore would be established.