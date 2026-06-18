New govt, old ideas: TN eyes Rs 2,700 crore additional revenue through liquor, mineral sales

Referring to the Excise sector, Arlekar noted that the government had recently imposed an additional privilege fee on liquor manufacturers. According to the government, the measure is intended to channel revenue that had previously escaped direct credit to the State treasury.

“Through this initiative, revenues that were earlier diverted have been regulated and brought directly into the State exchequer. The government expects to generate up to Rs 1,000 crore annually through the revised fee structure,” the Governor said.

The mines and minerals sector has also been identified as a major source of additional revenue. The Governor said the government was intensifying efforts to curb illegal mining and tax evasion through stricter regulation and enforcement.