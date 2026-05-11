New govt must ensure Mettur water release on June 12, urge Delta farmers

Despite desilt works being under way ahead of the Mettur water release, the farmers are concerned about the storage level in the reservoir at 79.49 feet. The Karnataka government had not released the due share of 2.50 TMC water for May as per the directions of the Supreme Court.

“On April 29, the 50th Cauvery Management Board meeting was held in Delhi, in which Karnataka was asked to release the May share to Tamil Nadu, but no action has been taken so far. It would be a big challenge now for the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu C Joseph Vijay," said Swamimalai Sundra Vimalnathan, secretary, Cauvery Farmers Protection Association.