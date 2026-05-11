New govt must ensure Mettur water release on June 12, urge Delta farmers

TIRUCHY: As Kuruvai cultivation in the Cauvery Delta region is set to begin in the first week of June, the Delta farmers urged the new government to ensure the release of Mettur on the customary date of June 12 and that Karnataka releases Tamil Nadu's due share of water.
Despite desilt works being under way ahead of the Mettur water release, the farmers are concerned about the storage level in the reservoir at 79.49 feet. The Karnataka government had not released the due share of 2.50 TMC water for May as per the directions of the Supreme Court.
“On April 29, the 50th Cauvery Management Board meeting was held in Delhi, in which Karnataka was asked to release the May share to Tamil Nadu, but no action has been taken so far. It would be a big challenge now for the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu C Joseph Vijay," said Swamimalai Sundra Vimalnathan, secretary, Cauvery Farmers Protection Association.
He also charged that Karnataka, for the past 5 years, has been following an unusual way of releasing water whenever its reservoirs are under threat due to excess storage. Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, who is scheduled to meet the Prime Minister, should urge the Centre to press Karnataka to implement the SC directive.
“We are waiting for the new government's nod for release of Mettur water to begin the preparation for Kuruvai," Cauvery V Dhanapalan, General Secretary, Cauvery Farmers Association.
He also said that Vijay should visit Mettur and the Grand Anicut (Kallanai) to release water for Delta irrigation. He also urged that the new government should ensure the MSP of Rs 3,500/quintal of paddy and Rs 4,500/tonne of sugarcane as per the poll promise.