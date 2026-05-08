New government should not implement PM SRI programme in TN schools: Anbil Mahesh

TIRUCHY: The pass percentage for Class 12 in the state has increased from the previous year, thanks to the dedicated services of teachers, said outgoing Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Friday. "Tamil Nadu has a good track record in education."
Addressing the media, he cautioned the new government and said that the PM SRI programme which indirectly forces Hindi, must not be implemented in state schools.
"The state has produced 0.17 more results in class 12 than the previous year, and the hard work of students yielded fruit,” he said.
“The happy information about the improvement in Class 12 results was shared with the outgoing CM Stalin, and he was elated,” Anbil Mahesh said.
Stating that the DMK government had explained several times why Tamil Nadu does not need a PM SRI programme implemented in the state, Anbil Mahesh said, the PM SRI programme indirectly forces three language systems in the state, which would also force the imposition of Hindi.
“The new state government should be cautious about the programme, and they should not allow the PM SRI programme, which does not apply to the state like Tamil Nadu,” he said.
He also stated that the union government would go to any extent to implement the PM SRI programme.
“They even threaten you, but you should stand strong for the welfare of Tamil Nadu, and the entire Tamil Nadu would stand with you,” added Anbil Mahesh.