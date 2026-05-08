New government should not implement PM SRI programme in TN schools: Anbil Mahesh

Addressing the media, he cautioned the new government and said that the PM SRI programme which indirectly forces Hindi, must not be implemented in state schools.

"The state has produced 0.17 more results in class 12 than the previous year, and the hard work of students yielded fruit,” he said.

“The happy information about the improvement in Class 12 results was shared with the outgoing CM Stalin, and he was elated,” Anbil Mahesh said.