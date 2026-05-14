New government launches Singappen Special Task Force in Salem

COIMBATORE: In a significant step aimed at enhancing women’s safety in public spaces, the ‘Singappen Special Task Force’ was launched in Salem on Thursday.
The initiative, introduced under the direction of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, focuses on improving rapid response systems and preventive policing for crimes against women. The task force was formally launched by Salem City Police Commissioner Anil Kumar Giri.
As part of the initiative, a specially equipped patrol vehicle fitted with modern surveillance cameras and communication systems has been introduced to enable real-time monitoring and better field coordination during emergencies.
The newly formed unit comprises a team of women police personnel, including a sub-inspector, two special sub-inspectors and two head constables, who will be responsible for patrolling and responding to distress calls related to women’s safety.
Commissioner Anil Kumar Giri said the task force has been designed to ensure faster response to emergency calls and complaints involving women, enabling swift intervention and timely action. He added that the unit will also identify and continuously monitor vulnerable and crime-prone areas to create a safer public environment for women.
Officials said the task force will focus on intensified surveillance in high-footfall locations such as bus stands, railway stations, educational institutions and IT hubs. Police authorities further stated that strict action will be taken against unlawful activities targeting women.