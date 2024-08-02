New forms of deterrence to education manifesting, warns CM Stalin

CHENNAI: In the wake of the rise in train accidents, including derailments, the Railway Board (RB) announced a three-member committee to recommend on the hours of work and rest of the running staff (train crews).

In his order dated July 26, Virendra Singh Yadav, Under Secretary (Estt II) of the Railway Board, said the committee would have three board representatives, including the Principal Executive Director (Traffic) who would be the convener.

The committee would "deliberate on implementation and compliance of accepted recommendations of high-power committee with special focus on outstation rest, headquarter rest, periodical rest, working hours and compliance of HOER regulations."

The panel should submit its report within a month from the date of its constitution.

The board has set up the committee close on the heels of advising the general manager of Southern Railway (SR) on July 24 to examine a representation of Rajya Sabha member Sanjeev Arora and submit a report.

In his representation dated July 21, Arora cited a representation received from All India Loco Running Staff Association stating that unlike other staff who get 16-hours rest on all days, the running staff were deprived of daily rest and get only eight-hour rest daily for around 15 days a month.

The staff working in crew links meant for passenger trains are allowed 30 hours weekly/periodical rest after working between six and ten days though the Railway Servants Hours of Work and Periods of Rest Rules, 2005, prescribes 16 hours trip/daily rest after a spell of duty, besides 30-hours periodical rest in a week, ALRSA secretary-general KC James said in the representation.

The association also alleged that the administration resorted to various penal action against the workers who just availed the weekly rest as per the verdict of the Regional Labour Commissioner, Bengaluru, and the Karnataka High Court, highlighting the cases of 20 workers who were suspended, 14 who were transferred to remote places, and 300 across SR who were issued charge sheet.