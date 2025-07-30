New eco-tourism destination to open at Thonirevu wetland near Pulicat Bird Sanctuary

CHENNAI: Nature lovers will soon have a new destination to enjoy as Thonirevu, a wetland area near Pulicat Bird Sanctuary, is being transformed into an eco-tourism hotspot.

According to a TOI report, the site, located in Tiruvallur district, is expected to open by the end of the year and would offer visitors a chance to experience the region’s birdlife and waterways.

Spanning over one hectare, the project is a collaborative effort between the Tiruvallur district administration and the state forest department. Officials said that it was mainly designed to promote sustainable tourism while protecting the delicate ecosystem.

The initial phase will feature a boat jetty, parking facilities, guided boat rides, seating areas, food stalls, restrooms and an interpretation center to educate visitors about local wildlife. Future plans also include eco-friendly accommodations and curated tours connecting nearby attractions in Pulicat.

Thonirevu lies along the Central Asian Flyway and is a seasonal home to migratory birds such as flamingos, Eurasian spoonbills, painted storks, and spot-billed pelicans between November and February.

To ensure community involvement, locals from surrounding villages will be trained as nature guides and boat operators, with eco-development committees playing a significant role in managing the site.