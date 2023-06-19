New dental college to be inaugurated in Pudukkottai on July 15

CHENNAI: Health minister Ma Subramanian inspected the site of the new dental college and hospital being constructed in Pudukkottai at a cost of Rs 63 crores. The construction began on October 21, 2021, and is expected to be completed by July 15, 2023.

On July 5, 2022, the state government had applied to the Dental Council of India for permission to accredit the college and allotment of the seats to Tamil Nadu. The application was approved on May 16, 2023, and 50 BDS seats were allotted, he said. This is the third government dental college in Tamil Nadu after Chennai and Chidambaram.

The new college will have a faculty of 6 professors, 11 associate professors, 30 assistant professors, and 102 non-teaching staff. The Tamil Nadu Medical Service Corporation (TNMSC) will provide the necessary equipment and infrastructure, such as tables, chairs, and books.

The admissions to the BDS seats at the college will begin this year.

The college is scheduled to be inaugurated by the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on July 15, 2023, after the completion of construction and before the admission counselling process begins, said the minister.

Talking about the cancellation of the three medical colleges in Tamil Nadu by the National Medical Commission, the health minister said that the accreditation of the colleges has been restored and there is no cancellation. He added that the admission to the 50 seats at the AIIMS Madurai will also continue this year too. The students will continue to study at the Ramanathapuram Medical College and Hospital.