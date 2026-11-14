New cyclone taking shape, but Tamil Nadu likely to stay dry next week

CHENNAI: Despite a developing cyclonic system over the Bay of Bengal that is expected to intensify into a cyclone and make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast around November 19 or 20, most parts of Tamil Nadu are likely to experience dry weather over the coming week as the system could disrupt the northeast monsoon flow, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai.
A low pressure area formed over the Southeast Bay of Bengal at 5.30 am on Friday under the influence of an upper air cyclonic circulation over the central Andaman Sea and adjoining Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The system is likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a well-marked low-pressure area on Saturday and a depression around Sunday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Speaking to DT Next, VR Durai, director of RMC, Chennai, said the system could develop into a cyclone. "Due to the formation and strengthening of this system over the Bay of Bengal, the northeast monsoon winds are likely to be disrupted and most parts of Tamil Nadu may experience dry weather over the next week, while some parts of the southern interior districts and coastal regions may receive rainfall due to winds approaching from the Arabian Sea," he said.
Durai said the northeast monsoon circulation was expected to return to normal after the system makes landfall over Andhra Pradesh. This could subsequently restore rainfall activity over Tamil Nadu.
Meanwhile, the IMD has forecast squally weather over the Andaman Sea on Saturday. Similar conditions are likely over the Southeast Bay of Bengal until November 16. Winds over the southwest Bay of Bengal may strengthen further on November 15, reaching 45-55 kmph and gusting to 65 kmph. IMD has said fishermen should not go to that region of sea.