New cyclone taking shape, but Tamil Nadu likely to stay dry next week

A low pressure area formed over the Southeast Bay of Bengal at 5.30 am on Friday under the influence of an upper air cyclonic circulation over the central Andaman Sea and adjoining Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The system is likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a well-marked low-pressure area on Saturday and a depression around Sunday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Speaking to DT Next, VR Durai, director of RMC, Chennai, said the system could develop into a cyclone. "Due to the formation and strengthening of this system over the Bay of Bengal, the northeast monsoon winds are likely to be disrupted and most parts of Tamil Nadu may experience dry weather over the next week, while some parts of the southern interior districts and coastal regions may receive rainfall due to winds approaching from the Arabian Sea," he said.