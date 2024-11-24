New cyber scam targets UPI users, PhonePe customers at extra risk: TN cops

CHENNAI: The Cyber Crime wing of the Tamil Nadu Police issued a public warning about a new scam targeting Unified Payments Interface (UPI) users wherein multiple incidents of unauthorised bank transactions through UPI applications, particularly PhonePe, have been reported recently.

In November, seven complaints have been registered in Tamil Nadu through the National Cyber Crime Reporting portal.

"Victims have reported unexpected deductions from their bank accounts without their knowledge or consent via PhonePe. Upon investigation, it has been discovered that in all reported cases, the deducted amounts were transferred exclusively to Amazon Pay," an official release stated.

Investigations into these unauthorised money debits through PhonePe revealed the use of a malicious app named 'PM Kisan Yojna'. Police said this app was distributed via multiple channels, including WhatsApp, and gained control over user’s SMS and device permissions.

"The fraudsters intercept SMS traffic and use it to manipulate UPI applications. They use the intercepted data to register devices on UPI platforms, enabling unauthorised transactions. It also collects sensitive personal data, such as name, Aadhaar number, PAN, and date of birth, through a web form," the release added.

Police appealed to the general public to take quick action in case of any suspicion about fraudulent activity. If you suspect that you have been a victim of similar fraudulent activity or have come across any suspicious activity, it is crucial to take immediate action. Report the incident by dialling Cyber Crime Tollfree Helpline No 1930 or register a complaint at www.cybercrime.gov.in.

ADVISORY TO THE PUBLIC

Monitor your bank account activity closely and report any unauthorised transactions immediately

Avoid clicking on unknown links or responding to unsolicited messages or emails

Refrain from sharing sensitive UPI credentials or OTPs under any circumstances

Always use official apps and websites for financial transactions

Always download applications only from official app stores like Google Play Store or Apple App Store, and avoid installing apps from unknown or unverified sources