New criminal laws will bring back colonial rule, say advocates

CHENNAI: Advocates from various districts staged a rally in Tiruchy on Monday demanding the immediate withdrawal of three new criminal laws. They claimed that the new laws would cripple functioning of the judiciary and pave way for colonial rule in the country.

The advocates converged at MGR roundabout and rallied to the Uzhavar Sandhai ground by raising slogans against the three new criminal laws.

They said that the new laws would prevent individuality of the Indian Judiciary and demanded the immediate withdrawal.

After reaching the Uzhavar Sandhai ground, the senior advocates spoke on the ill-effects of the new laws. They said that the country has been going back to the colonial age and the new laws would weaken the judiciary.

Tiruchy MP Durai Vaiko took part in the rally along with the party functionaries and said the new laws are against the Constitution and democracy. He appealed to the Center to reconsider the laws and enforce them after having a detailed discussion after forming a committee with law experts, opposition MPs and retired judges.

“While all sections of people and law experts oppose these new laws, the Center is very particular in implementing them and we will continue to oppose them until withdrawn,” he assured.