New COVID cases dip to 12 in State including 2 in city

Chennai: Tamil Nadu reported 12 new COVID cases including a case from Sri Lanka on Friday. Total number of cases in the State reached 36,10,465.

Four cases were reported in Kanniyakumari while two cases were reported in Coimbatore and Chennai respectively, one each case was reported in Erode, Krishnagiri and Tiruvallur.

TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 0.3% after 5,042 people were tested in the past 24 hours.

Tiruvarur had the highest TPR of 1.5%. Active cases in the State stood at 84 with highest of 16 in the city. A total of 14 more people recovered; total recoveries reached 35,72,302. No new COVID-related fatality was reported in the past 24 hours. Toll remained at 38,079.