New Collectors for Chennai, Tiruvallur in latest IAS reshuffle by TVK govt

S Malathi Helen, who was serving as Chengalpattu Collector, has been appointed Collector of Chennai. S Kavitha, Joint Managing Director of Aavin, has been appointed Collector of Tiruvallur district.

In another key transfer, R Kirlosh Kumar, who had been serving as Secretary to the Governor at Lok Bhavan for the past three years, has been posted as Principal Secretary to the Housing and Urban Development Department.