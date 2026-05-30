New Collectors for Chennai, Tiruvallur in latest IAS reshuffle by TVK govt

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday carried out another round of administrative reshuffle, transferring nine IAS officers, including the Collectors of Chennai, Tiruvallur, and several other districts.
S Malathi Helen, who was serving as Chengalpattu Collector, has been appointed Collector of Chennai. S Kavitha, Joint Managing Director of Aavin, has been appointed Collector of Tiruvallur district.
In another key transfer, R Kirlosh Kumar, who had been serving as Secretary to the Governor at Lok Bhavan for the past three years, has been posted as Principal Secretary to the Housing and Urban Development Department.
The government also transferred the Collectors of Perambalur, Ariyalur, and Ramanathapuram districts.
Sharanya Ari and N Mirunalini have been appointed as Collectors of Perambalur and Ariyalur districts, respectively.
M Sivaguru Prabakaran, who was serving as Commissioner of Coimbatore Corporation, has been transferred and posted as Collector of Ramanathapuram district.
As part of the reshuffle, senior IAS officers Veer Pratap Singh, Gaurav Kumar and Katta Ravi Teja have been appointed Commissioners of the municipal Corporations of Tiruchy, Madurai, and Coimbatore, respectively.