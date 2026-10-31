New CMCHIS offers Rs 25 lakh cover; insurer’s liability capped at Rs 5 lakh, TN govt to pay rest

The tender, issued by the Tamil Nadu Health Systems Society, seeks to select a public sector insurance company to implement CMCHIS, integrated with the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), for a five-year term.

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay had announced in the Assembly on August 19 that the annual coverage would be increased five-fold to Rs 25 lakh from Rs 5 lakh. The 2027 guidelines incorporated into the tender provide for cashless treatment up to Rs 25 lakh per family a year at empanelled hospitals. However, the insurer's liability is capped at Rs 5 lakh. Claims exceeding that amount and up to the Rs 25-lakh ceiling will be settled from the Corpus Fund. The insurer will process such claims without any additional fee.

Private hospitals performing high-end procedures will have to contribute three per cent of the total package cost to the Corpus Fund. Such procedures will require approval from a High-End Technical Committee constituted by the Society.