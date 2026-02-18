New Central prison to come up in Madurai

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has approved the construction of a new central prison in Madurai, with an estimated investment of Rs 229 crore.
Making the announcement in the assembly on Tuesday, Finance Minister Thangam Thenarasu stated that the government has given the green light for the new facility. Additionally, approval has been granted for the relocation of the existing central prison and the special prison for women in Coimbatore, a project valued at Rs 327 crore. Plans are also underway to establish new district prison complexes in Thanjavur, Salem, and Namakkal.
Thenarasu emphasized that the government is prioritizing the enhancement of prison infrastructure across the state, taking into account current requirements and the welfare of inmates.
Responding to the development, human rights activist and advocate Henri Tiphagne remarked, "The Madras Central Prison, once situated in the heart of the city, was later shifted to the outskirts and developed as the Puzhal prison. With overcrowding increasing in central prisons, constructing new facilities has become essential, and the same logic applies to the proposed Madurai prison. However, it is equally important for vigilance authorities to conduct a proper investigation into the corruption-related allegations surrounding the Madurai prison."
The Prisons and Correctional Services Department operates under the Home, Prohibition and Excise Department, which has been allocated Rs 15,111 crore in the 2025-26 Budget, up from Rs 15,011 crore in the previous fiscal year.