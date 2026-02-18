New Central prison to come up in Madurai

Thenarasu emphasized that the government is prioritizing the enhancement of prison infrastructure across the state, taking into account current requirements and the welfare of inmates.

Responding to the development, human rights activist and advocate Henri Tiphagne remarked, "The Madras Central Prison, once situated in the heart of the city, was later shifted to the outskirts and developed as the Puzhal prison. With overcrowding increasing in central prisons, constructing new facilities has become essential, and the same logic applies to the proposed Madurai prison. However, it is equally important for vigilance authorities to conduct a proper investigation into the corruption-related allegations surrounding the Madurai prison."