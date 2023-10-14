New case in Tiruvannamalai after months

CHENNAI: One new COVID case was recorded in the State on Friday. It was in Tiruvannamalai. The total number of cases reached 36,10,697 in the State. There are at least 9 active cases including those in isolation.

One new patient was discharged, and the number of discharges stood at 35,72,67. No new COVID fatality was reported in the past 24 hours. Toll remained at 38,081.