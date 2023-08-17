New buses to be procured: Sivasankar

COIMBATORE: Transport Minister SS Sivasankar on Wednesday said over 4,000 buses will be procured in Tamil Nadu. He said 2,000 buses will be bought under the State government fund, while purchase of 2,413 buses will be funded by the German Bank.

Stating that online applications will be issued in a few days for staff recruitment to fill up vacancies in SETC, the Minister said the process of recruitment will commence soon in other corporations also. Sivasankar said women travelling in buses under free fare scheme, named by CM MK Stalin as ‘vidiyal payanam’ has increased from 40 per cent to 68 per cent.