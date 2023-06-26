New breakfast menu for govt school students: Check details

CHENNAI: A new food menu list has been released for the breakfast scheme provided to the government schools students under the 'Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme'.

The scheme of providing breakfast to students of primary schools from class 1 to 5 on all school working days has been started by the Tamil Nadu government.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the students will be provided with upma, venpongal, khichdi etc. for breakfast under the scheme.

The scheme was launched in 1,545 primary schools across the state at a cost of Rs 33.56 crore and benefitted 1.14 lakh students in the first phase.

New Breakfast menu for school students:

* Monday - Rava Upma / Semiya Upma / Rice Upma / Wheat Semolina Upma.

* Tuesday - Rava vegetable khichdi / semiya vegetable khichdi / corn vegetable khichdi / wheat semolina khichdi

* Wednesday - Rava Pongal / Ven Pongal with Vegetable Sambar

* Thursday - Semiya Upupma / Rice Upupma / Rava Upupma / Wheat Upupma with Vegetable Sambar

* Friday - It has been informed that semiya vegetable khichdi/ corn vegetable khichdi, rava vegetable khichdi/ wheat semolina khichdi will be served.

The amount of raw material for breakfast provided per student/student per day is 50 gms of rice / semolina / wheat semolina / semiya. 15 gms of pulses for locally/locally grown small grains/sambar and locally available vegetables (150 - 200 gm of cooked food and sambar with 100 mg of vegetables) for at least 2 days in a week breakfast prepared with locally available small grains, the report stated.















