New bank, LPG and airport rules take effect from September 1

CHENNAI: From banks to airports, several new rules and requirements came into effect from September 1, affecting deposit interest rates, LPG connections and international air passengers, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
Banks must disclose interest rates for deposits of Rs 3 crore or more by 10.10 am every day.
Banks must publish interest rate details for deposits of Rs 3 crore or more on their websites by 10.10 am every day. Different branches of the same bank cannot offer different interest rates for the same deposit amount on the same day. The rule has been introduced to bring greater transparency to interest rates.
e-KYC required to avail of discounted domestic LPG cylinders
For LPG consumers, completing e-KYC is required to avail of the domestic LPG cylinder at the discounted price. The price of LPG cylinders for September may also change.
International passengers can show electronic or printed boarding passes
Passengers travelling abroad no longer need to get their boarding passes stamped at immigration counters at airports. They can show either an electronic or printed boarding pass.