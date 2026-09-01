Tamil Nadu

New bank, LPG and airport rules take effect from September 1

Banks must disclose interest rates for deposits of Rs 3 crore or more by 10.10 am every day
Representative image
Representative image
Updated on

CHENNAI: From banks to airports, several new rules and requirements came into effect from September 1, affecting deposit interest rates, LPG connections and international air passengers, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

Bank deposits

Banks must disclose interest rates for deposits of Rs 3 crore or more by 10.10 am every day.

Banks must publish interest rate details for deposits of Rs 3 crore or more on their websites by 10.10 am every day. Different branches of the same bank cannot offer different interest rates for the same deposit amount on the same day. The rule has been introduced to bring greater transparency to interest rates.

LPG cylinders

e-KYC required to avail of discounted domestic LPG cylinders

For LPG consumers, completing e-KYC is required to avail of the domestic LPG cylinder at the discounted price. The price of LPG cylinders for September may also change.

Boarding passes

International passengers can show electronic or printed boarding passes

Passengers travelling abroad no longer need to get their boarding passes stamped at immigration counters at airports. They can show either an electronic or printed boarding pass.

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