New Assembly's maiden session to last three days

CHENNAI: The TVK government's maiden Assembly session is set for a shorter duration as per the practice, with three allotted for the discussion of the Governor's Address.
The decision was arrived at following a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee held on Thursday. Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar said the debate on the Governor's Address would be held from June 19 to June 23, excluding June 21 and 22, which are government holidays.
Before the debate begins on Friday, the House will pay tribute to five eminent personalities who recently passed away, including veteran Communist leader R Nallakannu and noted filmmaker Bharathiraja.
"After the obituary references are taken up, the Assembly will begin the discussion on the Governor's Address. The debate will continue until June 23, excluding the weekend holidays," the Speaker said. He further clarified that there would be no Question Hour during the current session. Usually, Question Hour forms the first part of the Assembly's daily proceedings.
Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is expected to reply to the debate on the concluding day.
Responding to queries about rendering the National Anthem both before and after the Governor's Address, the Speaker said there was nothing unusual about the practice and dismissed concerns raised.
Prabhakar also expressed appreciation to Governor Rajendra Arlekar for his cooperation during the proceedings on the opening day of the session.
On the issue of live telecast of Assembly proceedings, the Speaker said no decision had been taken so far regarding broadcasting the entire session.