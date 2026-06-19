New Assembly's maiden session to last three days

The decision was arrived at following a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee held on Thursday. Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar said the debate on the Governor's Address would be held from June 19 to June 23, excluding June 21 and 22, which are government holidays.

Before the debate begins on Friday, the House will pay tribute to five eminent personalities who recently passed away, including veteran Communist leader R Nallakannu and noted filmmaker Bharathiraja.

"After the obituary references are taken up, the Assembly will begin the discussion on the Governor's Address. The debate will continue until June 23, excluding the weekend holidays," the Speaker said. He further clarified that there would be no Question Hour during the current session. Usually, Question Hour forms the first part of the Assembly's daily proceedings.