New Amrit Bharat and express trains to launch from Madurai on March 1

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Railways will see a major boost with new Amrit Bharat and express train services launching from Madurai on March 1, 2026. Redeveloped railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme will also be dedicated to the nation.
Under the new services, the following trains will operate from March 1:
Tambaram – Mangaluru Amrit Bharat
Coimbatore – Dhanbad Amrit Bharat
Nagercoil – Charlapalli Amrit Bharat
Rameswaram – Mangaluru Express
The announcement states that these services aim at strengthening long-distance connectivity for Tamil Nadu and beyond.
In addition, several redeveloped stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme are set to be dedicated after redevelopment. The stations listed are:
Pollachi
Karaikkudi Junction
Srivilliputtur
Tiruvarur
Manapparai
Morappur
Bomidi
Sholavandan
The developments have been described as a significant boost for Tamil Nadu Railways.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Madurai, Tamil Nadu on March 1 2026, and virtually flag off new Amrit Bharat and Express train services.
As part of the Chennai capacity boost, the MSB–MS 4th Line (4.3 km) between Chennai Beach and Chennai Egmore will also be dedicated, described as a major step towards easing congestion and improving punctuality in Chennai.