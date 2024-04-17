New AIIMS-like hospital in Chennai; BJP North Chennai candidate Vinoj releases manifesto

CHENNAI: Chennai Central BJP candidate Vinoj P Selvam on Wednesday released his manifesto called 'Central Chennai Guarantees'.

Vinoj P Selvam released his manifesto for his Chennai Central constituency with 16 guarantees including a new AIIMS hospital in Chennai.

"Establishing AIIMS like multispecialty hospitals with world-standard healthcare facilities in every Assembly constituency of Chennai Central Lok Sabha seat. Special emphasis on women's health services to significantly reduce the incidence of breast cancer, cervical cancer, anaemia and osteoporosis with a strategic goal to eliminate cervical cancer, " the manifesto read.

He further promised to bring social security schemes to drivers to enhance their financial and social well-being.

"Each Assembly constituency of Chennai Central will be equipped with Navodaya schools. Empowering women entrepreneurs with Mudra loans ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakh, targeting 30,000 self-employed women per constituency. Empowering street vendors with upto Rs 50,000 interest free loans. Continuing the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, offering free rations for the next five years, ensuring food security for the underprivileged, "

Vinoj said while addressing reporters at Kamalalayam here.

"Will promote sports excellence and competitive spirit among the youth with the establishment of playgrounds and sports fields equipped with necessary amenities such as washrooms to nurture future olympians," he added.