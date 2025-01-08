Never let down our nation & society, said Justice Seshasayee in farewell speech

CHENNAI: This is our moment in the history of mankind, we cannot let down our nation and society, observed Justice N Seshasayee stressing everyone to contribute to the country, on the eve of his farewell from judicial service.

As Justice N Seshasayee attained superannuation from eight years of service as High Court Judge, a farewell event was organised at the auditorium on the court campus.

The judge thanked his family members for cooperating with him and letting him serve society wholeheartedly. He also thanked his colleagues for their cooperation in rendering judgments.

While concluding his speech, he breached customary practice and asked the registry staff to present mementos to all the judges on his behalf.

Addressing the gathering, Advocate General (AG) PS Raman said that Justice N Seshasayee tried to secure the rights and liberty of every individual while rendering judgments.

He also mentioned several landmark judgments delivered by Justice N Seshasayee, including a recent judgment that no accused facing lookout notice should be restrained from traveling abroad as they are entitled to the liberty of traveling to grow in their life.

All the judges of the Madras High Court Principal bench and Madurai bench, law officers, and bar members marked their presence at the event.