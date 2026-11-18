CHENNAI: Serious questions have emerged over the procurement of books for public libraries across Tamil Nadu after the chairman of the book price negotiation committee disclosed that he had not attended any meetings with publishers to negotiate or finalise prices.
Speaking to DT Next, Ilango Chandrakumar, former Joint Director of Public Libraries and chairman of the book price negotiation committee, said he had not participated in any meetings with publishers to negotiate prices. He retired from service at the end of January this year, but had continued in the committee.
His statement has raised serious questions about how the prices were finalised, who conducted the negotiations and whether the prescribed procurement procedures were followed.
Meanwhile, a staff member of the Anna Centenary Library, who was suspended in connection with the alleged irregularities, claimed that the procurement-related work was carried out on instructions from senior officials. The employee maintained that their role was limited to coordinating books and related procurement activities, suggesting that key decisions were taken at higher levels.
The disclosure comes amid the DVAC investigation into alleged irregularities in the purchase of books. The price negotiation committee was responsible for holding discussions with publishers and determining reasonable prices before books were purchased using public funds.
The procurement process for major libraries, including the Periyar Library in Coimbatore, Anna Centenary Library in Chennai, Kalaignar Centenary Library in Madurai and district central libraries across the State, has now come under scrutiny.
In December 2025, the then School Education Secretary B Chandramohan constituted four committees to oversee book procurement. These included a five-member high-level committee, a five-member book price negotiation committee, a 13-member book selection committee and a 137-member book recommendation committee.
The committees were entrusted with different stages of the procurement process, from recommending and selecting titles to negotiating prices with publishers before finalising purchases.
Investigations have now reportedly revealed that books supplied by Agal Vilakku and Phoenix Publications were purchased at prices many times their actual value.
The developments have brought the functioning of all four committees under scrutiny, particularly the mechanism adopted to fix book prices and the accountability of officials involved in approving purchases.