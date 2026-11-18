Speaking to DT Next, Ilango Chandrakumar, former Joint Director of Public Libraries and chairman of the book price negotiation committee, said he had not participated in any meetings with publishers to negotiate prices. He retired from service at the end of January this year, but had continued in the committee.

His statement has raised serious questions about how the prices were finalised, who conducted the negotiations and whether the prescribed procurement procedures were followed.

Meanwhile, a staff member of the Anna Centenary Library, who was suspended in connection with the alleged irregularities, claimed that the procurement-related work was carried out on instructions from senior officials. The employee maintained that their role was limited to coordinating books and related procurement activities, suggesting that key decisions were taken at higher levels.