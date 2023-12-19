Nero played a fiddle while Rome burnt; Annamalai slams Stalin

CHENNAI: Slamming CM's Delhi visit, State BJP president K Annamalai said on Tuesday that Chief Minister M K Stalin, who is expected to monitor and be on the ground to facilitate relief for the people affected by flood in the southern districts, is busy attending INDIA bloc meeting in the National Capital.

"The famous saying 'Nero played a fiddle while Rome burnt' comes to life with the act of CM Stalin. While Stalin is in Delhi, he also decides to seek an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a last-minute cover created to divert people from his real agenda of travel," Annamalai said in his social media post.

Condemning Stalin Junior, the saffron party leader said, "CM Stalin's son, deputed on his behalf, lands to monitor the flood relief with a film director, striking similarity to a former CM of Maharashtra who brought a film producer outside Oberoi hotel while the shooting and bombing were happening during 26/11."

Further, Annamalai said relief from the state government seems like a farfetched dream for the people of south Tamil Nadu.