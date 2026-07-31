Nepali worker's body left unattended over jurisdiction dispute

Police said an unidentified man was found dead with cut injuries in a vacant land along the border of the Perumbakkam and Thazhambur police station limits around 8 pm. Residents alerted the Perumbakkam police, who visited the spot but reportedly said the location fell within the Thazhambur police limits. When the Thazhambur police arrived, they, too, claimed the spot was outside their jurisdiction.

As a result, the body remained at the ground for hours, causing concern among residents. Later, senior officers from the Tambaram City Police, led by the Pallikaranai Deputy Commissioner of Police, inspected the spot.