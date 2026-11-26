COIMBATORE: Nearly three months after devastating floods ravaged parts of Nepal, an Erode family continues to stay hopeful that an elderly couple who went missing during a pilgrimage is still alive.
M Natarajan (67) and his wife N Krishnaveni (56) from Vellode in Erode had embarked on a pilgrimage to Nepal on August 14 as part of a 49-member group organised by a Chennai-based travel operator. The couple, who ran a mess, last spoke to their son N Kavinraj (35) on August 25, before contact was lost.
“I presume my parents had moved towards the Chinese side when the floods struck. We have not received any specific information on them so far. We are anxiously awaiting some communication from the Chinese side,” Kavinraj said.
Soon after the floods, Kavinraj travelled to Kathmandu and spent three days searching for his parents in hospitals, military camps, and other locations, but in vain. He was unable to cross into Chinese territory.
“I came across video clips showing several people fleeing towards the Chinese side in search of safety. There is a possibility that some of them could have survived. I hope that my parents are among them,” he said.
Meanwhile, Maravel Nagappan of Mahadev Kailash Yatra, the Chennai-based travel operator that organised the tour, said the names of all 49 members of the group had figured in the list of 213 missing Indian nationals released by the Nepal government.
“A few days after the incident, China declared that no one had survived the disaster within its territory. I, too, came across a video showing several members of our 49-member group fleeing towards China. Only one body from the group has been recovered. I have updated this information to all through our WhatsApp group.
However, some still refuse to accept the reality and believe that their lovable ones could still be alive,” he said.