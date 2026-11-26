M Natarajan (67) and his wife N Krishnaveni (56) from Vellode in Erode had embarked on a pilgrimage to Nepal on August 14 as part of a 49-member group organised by a Chennai-based travel operator. The couple, who ran a mess, last spoke to their son N Kavinraj (35) on August 25, before contact was lost.

“I presume my parents had moved towards the Chinese side when the floods struck. We have not received any specific information on them so far. We are anxiously awaiting some communication from the Chinese side,” Kavinraj said.

Soon after the floods, Kavinraj travelled to Kathmandu and spent three days searching for his parents in hospitals, military camps, and other locations, but in vain. He was unable to cross into Chinese territory.