Nepal citizen’s body found inside train

VELLORE: A mentally unstable Nepali citizen died by suicide inside the toilet of Guwahati Express on Wednesday. A group of six Nepalese who were bound for Bengaluru, boarded the train at Kolkata.

When the train neared Katpadi station on Wednesday, passengers found that they were unable to use the toilet.

The railway police broke open the toilet door and found a Nepali man hanging. His body was sent to Vellore GMCH for post-mortem. Inquiries revealed that victim Chandrajit Limba (42) was mentally unstable.