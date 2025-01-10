NEP will be massive educational reform, says Guv Ravi

CHENNAI: Governor-Chancellor RN Ravi on Friday said the National Education Policy (NEP-2020) is set to transform the country's education system by facilitating a shift from learning methods of memorisation and examination.

Delivering a keynote address at the South Zone Vice-Chancellors’ conference 2024-25 at the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) in Vellore, Governor-Chancellor Ravi underscored the imperative need for a revolutionary transformation in India's education system.

Taking a dig at British rule, Ravi said, “The existing education system is a legacy of British colonialism and it has been detrimental to the nation's rich cultural heritage. India's traditional education system, which was once the envy of the world, has been supplanted by a Western-oriented model.”

“In a quest for domination, the British deliberately dismantled the nation's indigenous education system renowned for its emphasis on innovation, critical thinking, and intellectual curiosity,” he said.

Ravi highlighted the significance of research and innovation in the NEP and cited the impressive 400 per cent growth in intellectual property registrations over the past four years. “By 2033, the intellectual property registration number is expected to reach 88,000,” he said.

Tamil Nadu Governor also stressed the need for autonomy in educational institutions to ensure that they flourish without government interference. He advocated for a more nuanced understanding of federalism that balances central authority with regional autonomy.

“While some criticise the disparity between government and private universities, we must recognise that India's federalism is different from that of the United States. India's union is harmonious, and as the country evolves, so will the number of states,” added Ravi.

Furthermore, the Governor emphasised the importance of fostering emotional connections between teachers and students. He also expressed his desire for Indian research students to receive global recognition.

Earlier, VIT Chancellor G Viswanathan bemoaned the inadequate funding for education and research in India.

“Despite boasting an impressive array of educational institutions, India continues to lag in research output,” he said and urged the government to allocate more resources for education and research. He also emphasised that a nation's prosperity is inextricably linked to its investment in human capital.

Vice-chancellors from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana attended the conference.