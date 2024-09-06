NEP only way forward, Tamil Nadu can’t delay or bypass it: Governor Ravi

CHENNAI: Governor R N Ravi on Thursday stated that there is no alternative to the National Education Policy 2020, framed by the Centre ruled by the BJP-led NDA alliance. He urged the DMK government to implement it in Tamil Nadu.

During his interaction with teachers and educationalists at Raj Bhavan here, Governor Ravi said the Central Government did not come up with the National Education Policy 2020 merely getting the opinions of select people, but it has brought in after getting the views of all the stakeholders, including parents and educationalists.

“The states opposing NEP 2020 are also considering to what extent the policy can be adopted and the opposing states are implementing it under different names. There is no room for alternative opinion on the adoption of the NEP,” he said while answering questions of teachers.

Hitting out at the Stalin-led state government for not signing an MoU with the Centre over the implementation of the PM SHRI Scheme, Governor Ravi said the Tamil Nadu government initially accepted the scheme and signed and later on rejected it.

“PM SHRI Scheme is a good initiative and this will improve the infrastructure of the schools and the efficiency of learning. TN government’s stand is unclear. They are confused. I hope they will accept the scheme in the near future,” he noted.

Expressing concern over the quality of government schools, Ravi said, “The quality of government schools in Tamil Nadu has become very poor. The state has derailed the vision of the late CM K Kamaraj. Over 70% of government schools in the state have declined in quality. Students can’t even read numbers and 40 per cent of students said they can’t even read letters.”

“Quality of education is declining in the State. But, they are being promoted to the next grade without failing them and making them suffer when trying for jobs,” he said.