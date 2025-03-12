NEP a Saffron policy, delimitation exercise for BJP's benefit, alleges TN CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday alleged that the NEP was a Saffron policy aimed at developing Hindi and claimed that the BJP, through the proposed delimitation exercise, was attempting to sustain power by winning in northern states.

Addressing a public meeting, Stalin alleged that the BJP was trying to increase the number of its MPs in states of their influence and thereby develop their party and asserted that the DMK will stop it.

"We oppose NEP as it will completely destroy Tamil Nadu's education growth," Stalin said addressing the party rally to condemn the Centre.

The DMK president further claimed that the NEP "does not accept reservation, which is social justice." In name of vocational education, the Centre was attempting to introduce caste-based education, he alleged.